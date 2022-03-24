Most restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had great inspection scores this week.
But a Cleveland restaurant almost failed its inspection this week after employees were observed not properly washing their hands.
The inspector said there was a lot of debris and build up on the walls throughout and near the fryer.
To-go containers were seen being stored on the floor.
Dishes were not properly sanitized in the dish washer and utensils were not properly being dried.
The inspector saw servers drop off dirty dishes and then grab plates of food ready to be served without washing their hands. Food was also being prepared with bare hands.
Farmhouse Restaurant was reusing single use containers for food storage.
A 74 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a local restaurant, hotel, pool or gym call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 McQueeny Weenie Hot Dog 620 E MLK Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Woodspring Suites 7710 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 California Smothered Burritos Mobile 5612 Alabama Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #25056 6054 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Pelican's Snoballs 5830 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Taco Bell #29010 3151 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Shogun Japanese Steakhouse 1806 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 J. Alexander's Restaurant 2215 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonalds 6401 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 71 Cracker Barrel #200 50 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Wally's 1600 Mccallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Americas Best Value Inn 7638 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga High School 1301 Dallas Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Shiny Penny 20 Belvoir Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Pool 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Men's Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital Spa 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Our Lady Of Perpetual Help School 505 S Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tru By Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oh My Goodness Seafood & More Catering 1119 Richard Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kay Boak Tattoo 715 Cherry Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 B Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Standard Ink Piercing 434 Frazier Avenue Suite 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Curated Arch 45 E Main Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga 5714 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oh My Goodness Seafood & More Catering 1119 Richard Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cloud Nine 5600 Brainerd Road Suite FC8 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 High Brow 3800 St Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rileigh & Company, LLC 1812 Mulberry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tru By Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Teriyaki of Japan 3992 Ringgold Road Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mean Mug Coffee House 205 Manufacturer's Road Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Red Roof Inn 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Roof Inn Continental Breakfast 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dippers UTC 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Einstein Bros. Bagels UTC 515 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fud Vybez 1900 Reggie White Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Canopy Coffee 814 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Road Suite 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Canopy Coffee 814 Scenic Highway Lookout Mountain, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated 1263 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Shangri-La Restaurant 14 E 7th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4201 222 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 WanderLinger Brewing Company, LLC 1208 King Street Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 72 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite-J Chattanooga, TN
- 96 IHOP #3380 5814 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wiseguy Lounge King St., LLC 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Goodfellas Pizzeria Upstairs Bar 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Big River Grille & Brewery #4201 222 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4201 222 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Firehouse Subs 6408-C Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Firehouse Subs 6408-C Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweet Queen Baking Company 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions-Tattoo 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Quality Inn & Suites 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sunny Nails & Day Spa 5317 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Craig's Catering Mobile Unit 2103 S Highland Park Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 D'zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lisa's Catering 2103 S. Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Enlighten Ink 6743 Ringgold Road Suite J Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Quality Inn Continental Breakfast 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Street Deli 151 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Papa Johns 2700 S. Broad Street Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home 2 Suites 3220 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tropical Cuisine 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Subway 2206 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Demetri's Catering Kitchen 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Silhouettes Bikini Sports Bar & Grill 1401 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dubs Place 4408 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Don Juan's Taqueria Mexicana 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Demetri's Catering III 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Demetri Catering IV 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Amparos Kitchen 5740 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Demetri Catering II 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Demetri Catering 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tata's Grill 5908 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Acropolis Grill 2213 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Chili's Grill 123 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Gp Gyro Go East Ridge 3507 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tata's Grill 5908 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mexiville Bar 103 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Acropolis Lounge 2213 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili's Grill Lounge 123 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 94 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Peters Episcopal Church & School 848 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 St. Peter's Episcopal 848 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 97 First Watch 5207 Highway 153 Suite 102 Hixson, TN
- 98 China House 888, Inc. 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Chick-Fil-A 5740 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Ronnie's Grill 408 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Dunkin Donuts 6408-A Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Edible Arrangements 4513 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Traveling Tasty 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 162 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 91 Baymont Inn 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Cleveland Coffee & Market 90 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Billie's Sweet Treats 191 Church Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Patience and Pain Tattoo Studio 432 Church Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 124 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Outback Steakhouse #4350 536 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cracker Barrel #21 1650 Clingan Ridge NW Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Sharp Shooters LLC 200 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 412 Cleveland, TN
- 95 Buddy's Bar-B-Q 678 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Hardees-25Th Street 1651 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 85 IHop Restaurant 4323 Freedom Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Donna's Busy Bees 330 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 98 Great American Cookie Company Bradley Square Mall Cleveland, TN
- 91 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Waffle House #913 113 James Asbury NW Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Outback Steakhouse Bar 536 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 92 Tri State Exhibition Ctr. Concession Stand 200 Natures Trial SW McDonald, TN
- 94 Tri-State Exhibition Ctr. Campground 200 Natures Trail SW McDonald, TN
- 99 Kang's Boba House 2221 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 93 Chili's 385 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 74 Farmhouse Restaurant 2260 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 89 Zaxby's #04201 2481 Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Primary School 2206 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 RInggold Middle School 217 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 95 Papa John's Pizza #610 1537 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Boynton Elementary School 3938 Boynton Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 McDonald's (Alabama Highway) #5276 5471 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Jersey Mike's Subs 1409 Dietz Road Suite B2 Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 76 Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC 199 Koa Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 TRU (Contitnental Breakfast) 5509 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Quality Inn 5427 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Days Inn of Trenton 95 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 91 Taco Bell 190 Pace Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 91 Madi's on Main 1391 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Gordon Lee Middle/High School 105 Lee Circle Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Chickamauga Elementary 210 Cresent Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 97 Greg's Restaurant 12560 N Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Rossville Middle School 316 Bulldog Trail Rossville, GA
- 100 Gilbert Elementary 87 S Burnt Mill Road LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Valley Point Middle School 3796 S Dixie Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 Valley Point Elementary School 3798 S Dixie Highway Dalton, GA
- 94 Sonic SRI #5355 1201 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 Delicias Reinita 101 W Walnut Avenue Suite 19 Dalton, GA
- 100 City Park Intermediate School 405 School Street Dalton, GA
- 93 Christian Heritage School 1600 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Dalton, GA
- 97 Burger King #11461 310 Northgate Drive Dalton, GA
- 76 Bamboo Express 816 Walnut Square Bouleard Suite 5 Dalton, GA
- 96 Spinning Room 825 Chattanooga Road Suite 6 Dalton, GA