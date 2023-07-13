It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley as inspectors reported no failing scores this week.
One Chattanooga restaurant nearly failed after the inspector found employees didn't have adequate food safety knowledge.
Apna Kitchen on Ringgold Road scored a 75.
The inspector had the restaurant throw away about a pound of cream because it was held on the cookline and was too warm.
Bulk food products were stored on the floor and not adequately covered in a storage area.
According to the inspector, excessive heat was noted in the kitchen area.
Employees were seen handling cooked foods with bare hands.
The hand sink was blocked by dishwashing items, causing employees to be unable to wash their hands.
The inspector said they did not observe adequate handwashing during the inspection and also noted employees could not dispense paper towels at the hand sink.
Cooked food was being held longer than 24 hours and was not date marked.
A 75 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 461 Raider Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeside Pool 300 Shepherd Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signature Oaks Homeowners Association 7711 Signature Pkwy Hixson, TN
- 98 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterhaven HOA 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N. Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Village Of Ashwood 2400 Baskette Way. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Carver YFD Center 600 Orchard Knob Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgeview at Northgate 5067 Elevated View Hixson, TN
- 98 Baldwin Park HOA 1207 Neyland Circle Hixson, TN
- 96 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Amberleigh Ridge 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creek Bend Village 5011 Redvine Way. Hixson, TN
- 100 Hawthorne @ The Hollow: Pool 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Apts. 726 Fulton St. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Shallowford Apts. 7510 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Steeplechase Apartments 1421 Cloverdale Cir Hixson, TN
- 88 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Rustic Village North Apts 4616 Sunflower Lane. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stay APT Suites 6046 Relocation Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 1441 N. Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pure Nutrition 9203 Lee Hwy Ste.5 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Dogfather (Mobile)108 Vista Dr Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald's #3749 2003 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN
- 98 Fud Vybez (Mobile) 1900 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 KFC K365005 5323 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Gaby's Antojitos 2103 Huff Pl Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dunkin Donuts #357757 5024 Hunter Rd Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 90 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Hwy 153, STE A Hixson, TN
- 100 Nadine's Neighborhood Childcare Development 3802 Pin Oak Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Celeppe's Kitchen LLC (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Tasty Donuts 1414 Jenkins Rd. Suite 162 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Kitchen 9431 Bradmore Ln., Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Sweet Magnolia Daycare 604 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Butterfly Juice Company 6331 Brainerd Rd. E. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hardee's Of Ooltewah 9201 Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Huddle House 9401 Reco Dr. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 1441 N. Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mo Mo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029007 4786 Hwy 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Bollywood Tacos & Bar 203 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald's #7483 4502 Rossville Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Waffle House # 123 6513 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Agave Azul 4604 Skyview Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendys #106 3700 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Main Street Meats 217 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mr. Burrito Friends, Inc. 517 E. M L King Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Armando's/Lando's 4783 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Jersey Mike's 5510 Hwy 153 Ste 124 Hixson, TN
- 100 Scooter's Coffee #566 9395 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 94 River City North 3825 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Shadows Community 422 Shadow Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 One Riverside Apartments 950 Riverside Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hunters Point- Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Haven at Commons Park 7477 Commons Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Legacy at Elements 7310 Standifer Gap Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northtowne Village Apartments Pool 1011 Gadd Rd Hixson, TN
- 98 Country Oaks Apartments 137 Oyler Ln Hixson, TN
- 82 Low Country Cajun Seafood & More (Mobile) 5958 Snowhill Rd. Suite-144 Box-149 Ooltewah, TN
- 75 Apna Kitchen 5908 Ringgold Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Windy City Eatz (Mobile) 308 Talley Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camp Jordan RV Park 323 Camp Jordan Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 99 Gunbarrel Nutrition 1925-C Gunbarrel Rd Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Tendercare Learning Center 3242 Wilcox Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marco's Pizza 6016 Ringgold Rd. Suite-102 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sisters Natural Essentials 105 Porter St Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Uncommon Coffee Bar, LLC 1795 Reggie White Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Calliope Restaurant LLC 422 E. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Standifer Place Apartments 3400 Jenkins Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sisters Natural Essentials 105 Porter St Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Uncommon Coffee Bar, LLC 1795 Reggie White Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Belvoir Hills Estates 724 Bacon Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosemere HOA 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Germantown Gardens Apartments 730 Germantown Cir. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 The Highlands Apartments Outdoor Pool 2001 Lyerly St. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 98 Heritage Green Subdivision 811 Julian Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Legends Hills HOA 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Parc 1346 Apartments 1346 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 96 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Vistas 151 Integra Vistas Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Emery Apartment Homes 7604 Standifer Gap Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Frontgate Subdivision 8422 Frontgate Cir. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Montclair E. Homeowners Assoc. 800 Reads Lake Rd., 310 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marina Pointe Pool 5750 Lake Resort Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Village at Frawley Lake Outdoor Pool 6380 Village Lake Cir. East Ridge, TN
- 96 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Jack's Family Restaurant #289 4209 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 98 Bela Lisboa (Food) 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bela Lisboa (Bar) 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marina Pointe Kiddie Pool 5750 Lake Resort Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 No Baked Cookie Dough 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Rd. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 Nooga Nutrition 7550 E Brainerd Rd Ste 117A Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Rd. Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Rossville Nutrition 3416 Rossville Blvd. Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Everbowl 7407 Igou Gap Rd Ste 113 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Taqueria Jalisco 850 Market Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa Johns Store #444 7000 Lee Hwy Ste 500 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bantam & Biddy 728 Market St. Suite-112-C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029042 4115 Rossville Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Store #228 1924 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104 Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E. Brainerd Rd Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Plaza Del Sol 8119 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike, Suite H Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Store #228 1924 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 104 Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Wellesley Subdivison Pool 4228 Wellesley Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Lake Community Pool 3171 Roundabout Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Westin Hotel Pool 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 17 Broad 1701 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Heights pool 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Park Ridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Rd Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 98 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Flagstone Community Club P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Riviera Villas HOA Pool 500 River St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windridge Apartments 1175 Pineville Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Ave. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Museum & Cultural Center at Five Points 200 Inman St E Cleveland, TN
- 100 Chilango's Street Food Mobile Unit 285 Lang St NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cleveland Skate Place 2100 Candies Ln NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Double L's Catering 4717 Blue Springs Rd SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Pkwy Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Rd Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Two Women In A Kitchen Mobile Unit 1895 Sandra Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Aiza's Kusina Mobile Unit 1130 Pond St SE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 92 Pruitt Health 1067 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Ihop 2047 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant 2467 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Five Star Food Service 248 Rollins Industrial Court Ringgold, GA
- 100 The Rosewood 14 Fort Town Drive Rossville, GA
Dade County
- 90 Cafe 136 12136 Highway 136 Rising Fawn, GA
- 97 Subway 5342 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 99 Wendy's 50 Crimson Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Camp Lookout Pool 3130 Highway 157 Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Subway Highway 813 Unit 49 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast Pool 1206 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 City of Lafayette Pool 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 City of Lafayette Kiddie Pool 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 96 Econo Lodge 1507 N Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 92 Motel 6 2200 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 98 Fruteria Alejandra #1 2753 Old Grade Road Dalton, GA
- 98 Fruteria Alejandra #2 2753 Old Grade Road Dalton, GA
- 98 Fruteria Alejandra (Base) 2753 Old Grade Road Dalton, GA
- 95 Fruteria Alejandra #3 2753 Old Grade Road Dalton, GA
- 100 America's Best Value Inn and Suites 175 Waterfront Way Dalton, GA
- 94 Fairfield Inn and Suites 786 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 94 Comfort Inn and Suites 905 W Bridge Road Dalton, GA
- 96 Panera Bread 1303 W Walnut Avenue Suite 1 Dalton, GA