It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
However, one Fort Oglethorpe restaurant was close after the inspector found food being stored too long.
Central Park on Battlefield Parkway scored a 74.
The inspector said hot dogs were being thawed on the counter.
Hood filters were not clean and had grease build-up on them.
The inspector noted sanitizer above the three compartment sink was above maximum concentration, and they told the person in charge they needed to add more water to the bleach solution.
Employee personal items were being stored in the reach-in cooler and were not properly labeled, according to the inspector.
Food that was date marked was seen past its seven-day discard date. The person in charge threw away the food.
There was no certified food safety manager certification posted and no employee in the facility was certified.
A reminder, a 74 is not a failing score.
Last week's failing score, Nela's Tacos, received a 94 on their follow-up inspection.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, gym or pool -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Volkswagen Paint Shop 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66108 623 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Dave & Buster’s Store #159 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 200 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Griffin’s Footlong Hotdogs 847 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rafael’s Italian 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 83 Taqueria La Bonita 1510 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Volkswagen Das Café 7469 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Frazier Five & Dime 16 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Volkswagen Main Café 8001 Volkswagen Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Main Street Meats 217 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Baskin Robbins 4767 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Low Country Cajun Seafood & More (Mobile) 5958 Snowhill Road Suite 144 Box 149 Ooltewah,
- TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel 8934 Lee Higway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 WXYZ 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Zaxby’s 7328 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ruby Sunshine Café 405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Avenue Unit 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Lo Main Bodega 2315 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 EL BBQ Mexique 7655 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Southern Belle #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 91 American Wings 4011 Brainerd Road Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Tea Cottage 2233 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baskin Robbins 6990 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Belli-ful Bistro (Mobile) 1705 Verona Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6 th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6 th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones (Mobile) 6227 Lee Highway Suite 119 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jamaican Jerk Shack 6940 Lee Highway Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chatter Box Café 1817 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lady Nap’s LLC 6940 Lee Highway Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ms. Trees BBQ and Soul Food 2215 Crutchfield Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Drakes LLC 7338 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Super Pho & Grill 7003 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Feed Table and Tavern 201 W Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hennen’s 193 Chestnut Streeet Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Memo’s 430 E Martin Luther King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Bistro Bar 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 204 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Vilalge Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mimi’s Academy 3820 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Avondale Early Head Start Center 2302 Ocoee Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist CDC 1831 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tacos Darleen (Mobile) 1109 S Holly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Avondale Early Head Start Center 2302 Ocoee Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Honey Seed 1705 Market Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Hut #37600 4850 Highway 58 Suite B Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Rodizio Grill 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Amy’s Right Touch, Inc. 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite C102 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Plaza Food Court 2 Aquarian Way Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 91 Gabriel’s 2625 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Westmore Church Kitchen 2440 Legacy Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Unity Center Kitchen 685 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 94 Nela’s Tacos 247 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 95 Checker’s 920 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Douglas Inn Breakfast 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Farmhouse Restaurant 2260 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 92 Salvation Army Kitchen 437 Inman W Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Mill House Coffee and Café 410 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Holiday Inn Toast to Toast 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Clarion Inn 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Ramp Kitchen 410 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW 50 Cleveland, TN
- 99 La Cabana Tex-Mex Bar 8666 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 100 American Legion Post 81 – Kitchen 227 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 83 La Cabana Tex-Mex Restaurant 8666 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 92 Wendy’s #2909 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Two Women in a Kitchen Mobile Unit 1895 Sandra Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cross Pointe Church of Kitchen 956 6th Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Taylors Elementary School Cafeteria 5265 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 99 Michigan Avenue School Cafeteria 188 Michigan Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 99 Baptist Student Center 1475 Norman Chapel Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Taylors 5265 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 93 Michigan Avenue School 188 Michigan Avenue Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Arby’s 2835 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Tres Hermanos 2502 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Cook Out 822 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 MohMoh Asian Food Truck 115 Brooke Lane NE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 CHI Memorial – Georgia 100 Gross Crescent Circle Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Rafael’s Italian Restaurant 7859 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 95 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites (Tourist) 2120 Lafayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Royal Inn 2884 Lafayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 74 Central Park 794 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Starbucks Coffee #65271 3008 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 80 Hampton Inn (Pool) 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Homeharvest Retreat LLC 1047 Grant Road Trenton, GA
- 100 Scenic View Log Cabins 177 Scenic View Lane Trenton, GA
- 100 On the Rocks 5811 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Subway – Rock Springs Food Inc. 8175 Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 96 McClemore Club – Turn Grill 21 Standing Bear Lane Rising Fawn, GA
- 96 Creag 32 Clubhouse Lane Rising Fawn, GA
- 96 Southern Bliss Bakery and Sandwich Shop 1109 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 95 Clara’s Place 640 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Georgia Nutrition 530 N Glenwood Avenue Suite C Dalton, GA