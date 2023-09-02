Tonight we stay mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Sunday, Labor Day and into next week, highs will top out around 90 with lows close to 70. Little to no rain chance.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
70°
Altamont
Clear
H 91°
L 67°
70°
Athens
Clear
H 88°
L 66°
69°
Benton
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
71°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
71°
Dalton
Clear
H 88°
L 65°
68°
Dayton
Clear
H 83°
L 62°
64°
Dunlap
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
71°
Murphy
Clear
H 88°
L 66°
69°
Pikeville
Clear
H 83°
L 62°
64°
Summerville
Clear
H 90°
L 64°
67°
Ringgold
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
71°
Trenton
Clear
H 90°
L 69°
71°
