Another nice sunny, summer Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. High pressure dominates our weather over the next few days with lower humidity, but heating up.



Tonight we will be clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

For Labor Day sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon