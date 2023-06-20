On Tuesday, 26 people addressed the Athens City Council about the removal of an LGBTQ book display at the E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The display, which was removed shortly after it was put up at the beginning of June, included books like 'Queer Heroes' and 'Ready When You Are.'
Mayor Steve Sherlin and Vice Mayor Larry Eaton say citizens approached them, asking for the display to be removed.
Resident Will Houston questions if the council acted ethically when doing so.
“I believe there are violations of at least the City Code of Ethics in Title One, Chapter Five, Section 8, Part 2, which reads, 'An official may not use or attempt to use his position to secure any privilege for himself or others,’” he says.
He says public matters and decisions should be made in public.
Another resident, Stephanie Bridgefield, asked how they contacted the library for the removal, and requested an apology from the council. She also questioned Mayor Sherlin's appearance before the group.
Mayor Sherlin says he approached the board as an individual taxpayer, not as Mayor, to show citizen’s complaints.
“If you are coming to a board, saying that you are representing complaints, you are coming as the mayor,” Bridgefield says. “I strongly feel that way.”
Others in the crowd were in favor of the removal.
“Mayor Sherlin, Vice Mayor Eaton, I appreciate the stand each of you have taken," Travis Torbet says. “My request is that the council and citizens of this community continue to take a stand to protect the innocence of our children.”
Torbet says some are too accepting of the availability of information. He says while sexual misconduct is evident through generations, he believes it should not be accepted within the community.
Jeff Scott agrees, saying the books contain pornographic material.
“Keep our children out of it. Mayor, I'm requesting, I realize everybody has a choice. I realize you may have to leave them on the bookshelves, and anybody can check them out until chooses, but I do not want that displayed in front of my children,” he says.
At the end of the hearing, Vice Mayor Eaton read phrases from one of the books displayed, which may not be suitable for television. Then, he addressed the assembly.
“There were 21 books. I don't hate anyone, but if you want to call me a bigot for standing up for the kids, I'm Mr. Bigot,” he says. “This right here is not something that should have been on display next to where they were reading children's books. That is one of the reasons why I personally stood up. If that is wrong, so be it, I'll be wrong.”
Eaton says he did not threaten the library's funding when having the display removed. He says employees removed it with no argument, and says the books are still available to be checked out.