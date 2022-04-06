The Chattanooga City Council unanimously voted to approve a moratorium on short term vacation rental applications for non-owner occupied rental properties like Airbnbs.
Council members said it may help with affordable housing concerns. Community members said it may just raise prices for rentals and leave eager investors out.
"If this is just another way to prohibit short term rentals altogether, that would be a bad thing, a very bad thing," PMI Scenic City Owner Ian Pfeiffer said.
PMI Scenic City is a residential property and short-term rental management company. It currently manages about 20 short-term rental properties with a few more in the works.
The owner said some property owners had to get their application in for their license quickly because he knew the moratorium was coming.
"I definitely had a couple investors that I had reached out to that had just bought properties that we had not started the license on, and we started that process asap," Pfeiffer said.
The Chattanooga City Council unanimously approved to pause new applications for non-owner occupied rental properties through the end of the year. Pfeiffer said it will impact being able to bring in new investors and expect the prices of nightly rentals to go up. He said that may be a good thing, though.
"To help the market kind of re-correct itself, level set," Pfeiffer said.
Currently, the city of Chattanooga has about one thousand short term rentals. Some are people living in the homes and want to make money when they're gone. Others are investors either from the area or other parts of the country.
"Short-term rentals bring in a tremendous amount of tax revenue, bring in tourism. They provide a lot of phenomenal value for the community," Pfeiffer said.
Others disagree about the value. Councilman Darrin Ledford said they've received numerous complaints from community members about the loss of residential homes available because of these rental properties and that's in part why they want to develop some additional regulations.
Pfeiffer said the decision to allow short-term rentals should be up to the neighborhoods.
"They should adopt that into their covenants and restrictions as opposed to the city mandating it," Pfeiffer said.
Council members said they're creating a committee to address concerns. The moratorium is in effect up to January 9, 2023.