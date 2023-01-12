Thursday morning's storm flipped a trailer, damaged three campers, tore a roof apart, and knocked out the power in Meigs County. Traffic has to be redirected all day so drivers could avoid power lines and electrical work.
Eleven family members were staying in the campers along Sharp Road and Highway 58 when the storm hit. One was injured.
Michael Mask said the family moved to the area six months ago while waiting for their house to be built. He said they were not prepared for the storm.
"When that happened, that's when the whole thing started going south on us," said Mask.
Mask says he could hear the wind howling as it tore up his neighbor's home and damaged his family's.
His neighbor was not home at the time, but almost half of her roof was torn off, fragments of a shed and other items were scattered in her yard and wrapped around trees, and a power line was down in the driveway.
His granddaughter was injured. Mask says her camper door flung open. As she reached to shut the door, the storm slammed the door shut on her foot. As she stumbled back, a fire extinguisher hit her hand. She was unconscious for a few minutes, Mask says. She was transported to the hospital.
"They're going to be staying with the church, but I'm going to stay here and watch our family's stuff," said Mask.
He says they will need help to get one of the campers back on its foundation. He says when it hit the ground, it trapped the door. He says he had to pry it open to get to them after the storm passed.
"We're making it. It will be okay. God is a good God," Mask says. "None of us got hurt, other than just small injuries, and so we're going to make it."