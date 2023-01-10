A group of concerned citizens in Chattanooga are going viral on social media for their projects around the city. They say they're taking matters into their own hands when it comes to fixing issues in Chattanooga.
"We're not a 501c3, we're not a charity, we're just citizens putting into place what we think should be in place, and we're not asking permission, we're just doing it," said a member of the Chattanooga Urbanist Society.
Local 3 News spoke to a member of the Chattanooga Urbanist Society who wanted to remain anonymous. They said the group was created by people who were interested in promoting pedestrian and cyclist safety and doing something about it.
The group started posting videos on TikTok showcasing their work and receiving millions of views. Their first project was on the McCallie Avenue bridge, where a piece of the concrete barrier was missing.
"The city, whoever's responsible for it, just put up plastic caution tape and a few foldable barriers that fell over quickly. I saw someone walking over that bridge and realized that was a 25-foot drop."
The society took matters into their own hands and put up a wood barrier until it would get fixed.
"The day I put up the barrier, about four large, high-visibility orange barrels went up. Four to five day later it got fixed."
The group has moved on to their new project, benches. They took inspiration from the Instagram account Chattatransit, who showcases a more sustainable way to get around the city. The society noticed that there are not enough benches at bus stops and thus sparked the idea for their second project.
"It was brought to my attention that the city took down benches from downtown because of houseless people that were loitering on them."
Using wood from dumpsters and tools from home, they started creating benches for bus stops and to make a statement. They also collaborated with local artist, Artforallpeoples on Instagram to paint their first bench which sits in Abby Crawford Milton Park.
"You'll see that that bench has a very strong statement, we want people to recognize and notice this isn't a city failing to do what it's supposed to do, it's literally undoing something that it already did and that really irked us."
The group plans to make 55 benches this year, each one reflecting the community they will serve and donning their symbol.
"What I want to show is that okay, if we can't do it with explicit permission, we can do it without it, you can do it yourselves. So, I'm hoping things can change at a structural level in Chattanooga, but even if they don't people will have benches to sit on."
The Chattanooga Urbanist Society says these benches are just the tipping off point: they plan to start a campaign, paint bike lanes and protect exposed bike lanes. If you are interested in joining the society or learning more about them you can visit their Instagram or their TikTok.
We reached out to the city for their response about the society's efforts to repair issues in the city and create benches that were removed. Here is what Kirsten Yates with Mayor Tim Kelly's office said:
"As part of a larger effort announced in October to address the impacts of homelessness on the community, the City removed several public benches from the downtown area that had created safety concerns because of links to panhandling, harassment, and littering. As stated at the time, this was a temporary safety measure intended as a stopgap while city officials worked to strengthen coordination between local businesses, CPD, and service providers to more efficiently and effectively respond to residents experiencing homelessness in the business corridor. Public Works crews will begin re-installing the benches as planned later this month. Any items found to impede their re-installation would be removed at that time.
The only durable solution to homelessness is a home, and Mayor Kelly’s approach to addressing homelessness is focused on keeping residents in their homes and housing residents who are currently without a home. The city has made great strides over the past year — housing more than 2000 residents, including 98 in December alone — and our team will continue to competently and compassionately respond to those in need while also working to keep our community safe."