Residents escape apartment fire in East Ridge
Nine people were rescued from a burning apartment during the overnight hours Wednesday in East Ridge.
Gina Hicks was abruptly woken up to a woman screaming because her apartment on Fountain Avenue had caught fire.
"By the time I made it from the top to go put on shoes, get my kids, run outside, the building was already gray," Hicks, a resident at Summit East Ridge.
She then called her friend in the same building, Paulette Haden, so she could get her six kids and boyfriend out of the burning building.
"I didn't know what it was. I swallowed so much smoke coming out the building because I was like freshly woke up out my sleep," Haden told us.
East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams said the fire was caused by a dryer. The residents tell us there was another fire in January that started in the laundry room.
A video shown to us by Haden shows previous maintenance issues inside one of their apartments, causing them to be repeatedly frustrated with management.
"They're taking no responsibility for it at all. No responsibility - they don't want to hear it, they don't to talk to us. How you doing? Do you want a water? Can we give y'all a blanket? Nothing," Haden said.
Hicks and Haden are living in hotels with their families, and are left with next to nothing, stuck trying to figure out what's next.
"I have six beds in there that belong to kids. I have my bed. We have TVs. I have thousands of dollars of clothes and shoes -- none of it," Haden told us.
"We are very lost. To be honest, we're all kind of like -- I'm a single parent. I didn't expect -- this is like a home. I just redid my whole kid's room," said Hicks.
The fire has devastated a handful of residents. To help them out, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-a-friend-recover-from-a-house-fire?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR03Y9YAGHOyXhKhj109vAF2em-YH5RmsXYH8W3rQT2rrzK0AaSErrshQVw
The property manager, First Communities sent us a statement saying:
"Managing and securing a fire scene is a delicate task as safety, security and resident concerns all have to be managed. While we regret that all inquiries may not have been tended to in this time as we would like, this disaster situation has brought challenges that were unforeseen. We are committed to being responsive and are in the process of gathering resources as needed. Since the fire earlier this week, we have provided additional staffing to the community to be able to quickly assist residents. The fire that occurred in January was in the common area laundry room and involved criminal activity that is still under investigation. We are cooperating with authorities as needed in their investigation. The source of the fire from this week is unknown and both the fire chief and insurance experts are still investigating. The Red Cross has provided monetary support to those impacted to find alternate accommodations. We are also in the process of expediting deposit and rent refunds to impacted residents. Residents commonly submit work orders that are tended to regularly. Despite a very problematic shortage in the labor pool, the landlord is committed to maintaining the property at an exemplary level. We are happy to communicate that there are currently no outstanding work orders. We are available in the office, by phone and our residents have access to our resident portal via a mobile phone app to submit work orders."
