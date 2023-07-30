Residents encouraged to take survey to improve Riverfront Parks

Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors are looking to make some improvements to our riverfront parks and they want your opinions. The multi year project is a part of the 'ONE Chattanooga Plan'.
"Like a little splash pad over here, that's the thing I really want," said Gavin Abbs.
Gavin Abbs enjoyed his time at one of the playground near the river front.
He will be convincing his parents to take a survey by Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors, who want to know what you like about Riverfront parks, and what you would like to see different.
"My favorite thing about the playground is that, the little yellow pole, I want it to be at the bottom a splash pad," said Gavin.
To get Gavin that splash pad, residents are encouraged to check out the potential designs.
The 'Evolving Our Riverfront Parks' survey is the next step in the "ONE Chattanooga Plan'.
"I love it down here, there is a lot to see and do here, and a lot more to do than where I'm from," said Terri Miller.
Originally from Ohio, Terri Miller has lived in the Scenic City for 17 years.
She says she enjoys the family environment, and the countless events held in the area. But says the experience could be better.
"I wish there was a little bit more shaded areas, because it's always sunny, and I'm not really thrilled about the paid to parking," said Miller.
Miller says she would like to see more amenities.
"Maybe a little bit more things to do, I know there is plenty of stuff to do for kids, but something for the adults as well," said Miller.
If you want your voice heard, and maybe get a few more splash pads, check out the survey, click here.