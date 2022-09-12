Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Gunbarrel Road. A 23-year-old man walked into Erlanger East hospital with a gunshot wound around 5:30 Monday evening. Police say the area is still an active scene, they have closed off parts of Gunbarrel as they investigate.
Caution tape surrounds the area on Gunbarrel near a daycare and outside Erlanger East hospital where the shooting happened. Residents we spoke with are scared and confused; they're also very thankful no children were caught in the cross fire.
"I've never seen anything like this happen in our area," said Matthew Cummings, Gunbarrel resident.
Matthew Cummings was one of many on Gunbarrel who were told they needed to find another way home while police investigate the shooting.
Several women parked across from Erlanger say they saw police searching an abandoned vehicle on Gunbarrel and also saw officers looking through bushes and trees right next to Primrose school.
Teachers at Primrose say they didn't hear the shooting but say parents were pulling up to pick up their children as police arrived on the scene. No teachers were able to talk on camera but they say they're glad everyone is okay and hope a suspect is caught soon.
"Kind of concerned really, because you hear about all this bad stuff going on around the world, having it happen right in your back yard is just very concerning," said Cummings.
The abandoned car was still on Gunbarrel more than four hours after the shooting. The window in the building behind it is shattered.
Chattanooga police say they have secured the area where it happened but do not have any information on what exactly happened.
There is no word yet on an arrest. If you have any information regarding the shooting, Chattanooga Police are asking you to call 423-643-5100.