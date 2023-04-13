Lupi's and Feathers & Fruit, have partenered with the Chattanooga Community Fridge and are hosting a month-long food drive to educate about decreasing food waste.
Residents can donate non-perishable items to Lupi’s Pizza Pies locations during the month of April.
All donations to the downtown, Hixson, and Brainerd locations will go to the Chattanooga Community Fridge.
Organizers say this week at the market, you can also purchase an item from any market vendor (except meat), drop it off at the Feathers and Fruit booth, and you'll be entered to win a basket including a Lupi's gift certificate.
If you forget to donate at the market, you can stop by any Lupi's five locations to donate a non-perishable item.
The Hixson location has an actual mini-fridge on site, if you would like to donate any perishable items that will be delivered to the Chattanooga Community Fridge weekly but all locations are set up to accept non-perishable.
You can also make a donation by attending the Bread To Beer event at Wanderlinger Brewery this Saturday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a limited-edition bread beer with Feathers & Fruit while Ocia Hartley makes sweet and savory treats from Niedlovs leftover breads.
A portion of sales benefits the The Chattanooga Food Center. The Chattanooga Community Fridge will be there accepting donations.