Resident notices price mix-ups in Ocoee grocery store

A woman in Ocoee, Tennessee said the only grocery store in town has shelf prices that are not the same prices at checkout.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Adrenia Wilbanks stopped by this Fresh N Low in Ocoee to purchase a few items.
She said when she got to the register the prices of three or four of her items did not match up to what was displayed on the shelf.
Prior mix-ups in the past at Fresh N Low led Wilbanks to take pictures of anything she plans on buying.
When the prices are not right at the counter, she is always quick to show the picture of the price so that the cashier can fix it.
During her recent visit she noticed that a small pack of Bundt cakes were about 20 cents off of the price on the shelf.
“And then among some other things there was steak sauce and some Dole Spring Mix. I took a picture of that one and it was priced at $2.69. Well, it rang up at the register at $5.66 so I then asked to pay the $2.69 that was on the price,” Wilbanks said.
She said the cashier began to make the changes, but then went back to check the prices of the spring mix.
“And then comes back and looks at me and says nice try, they are $5.66,” Wilbanks said.
Wilbanks then asked for a manager, and shortly after the price was changed.
After a conversation about the pricing issue, Wilbanks claims the manager on duty at the time told her that if she doesn't like it, she doesn't have to shop there.
She said she is thankful there is a grocery store in the area because the next store is 15 to 20 minutes down the road and gas prices are high.
She said she is tired of being nickeled and dimed.
“What I would love to have happen is that they charge their patrons exactly what the price tag says at the register.">
She encourages others in the community to double check the prices as items are scanned.
We reached out to the store for a statement regarding the incident.
The Vice President of Operations stated, we have looked into this and found that regarding the 2 items mentioned, the bunt cake had an incorrect tag and the true price was actually .14 higher than what the tag showed. The price that rang up at the register was the correct price, however, since the tag was incorrect, we lowered the price for her and charged the price that the tag was showing. On the other item, she mentioned that the spring salad mix was supposed to be $2.69 according to the shelf tag and that she got charged 5.89. We looked at this and found that the shelf tag for the spring mix is indeed $5.89. There are packaged mushrooms next to the salad mix that are 2.69. The customer either looked at the tag next to the spring mix, or possibly someone set the spring mix in that spot, and it appeared to her that the spring mix is 2.69. However, the shelf tags are correct and do reflect the correct price for these items. In the end, Mrs. Wilbanks was charged correctly for everything and not overcharged for anything. As an added measure, and to look into the accusations of there being many wrong prices, or her feeling that there are, we have scanned most of the items in the store to check on this and found no wrong prices.
Regarding the comment from the cashier saying, "nice try", and the, "If she doesn't like it, she doesn't have to shop here" comment from the manager, we are looking into this matter and will follow up appropriately based on our investigation. We expect all of our guests to be treated with respect and dignity.
We value our customers and our pricing integrity and would ask that if Mrs. Wilbanks ever has an issue with any price in the store to please ask for a manager and we will resolve it immediately.