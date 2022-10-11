Within 30 days, a team of five Chattanoogans will be heading over to war-torn Ukraine to help with training. They will also be giving out supplies to Ukrainians.
The five brave men will head to Ukraine for the second time as the war escalates. Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine today and yesterday that killed civilians.
"It makes us want to get there faster, it makes us want to get over there and get going and get started," said Hunter Morgan, who is a part of the team in the non-profit organization Rescue 82.
The team has specific skills.
"We are Chattanooga SWAT team members and police officers first and foremost. We deal with a lot of critical incidents, we deal with a lot of stress," said Morgan.
Rescue 82 helps thousands of people who are displaced every year and the team delivers basic necessities.
Morgan will be leaving behind a fiancée and a son in an act of selfless bravery.
"It's definitely worth fighting to go over there and defend their freedom," said Morgan.
He said Rescue 82 will be handing out things like medical supplies and combat items. They will be doing combat training with Ukrainians and offering mental health assistance to those who need it.
Morgan is trained to help those suffering from PTSD.
"Whenever our team gets over there and you see all these people willing to work just as hard as you are if not harder for their own country, it empowers you," said Morgan.
Rescue 82 is accepting donations for their mission. You can click here to donate and learn more.