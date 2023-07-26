Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has requested the Tennessee POST Commission rescind the decertification of Daniel Wilkey.
The following is the letter the Hamilton County Sheriff sent to the Tennessee POST Commission:
"I am writing to rescind our previous request for the decertification of Daniel Wilkey. Our agency has a new sheriff who does not wish to pursue decertification. Since the initial request, many factors have changed, and Mr. Wilkey has been cleared of all criminal charges. We would respectfully request that the commission not pursue the decertification of Mr. Wilkey."
Dr. Rick Dierenfeldt, a Criminal Justice Professor for UTC, said the request is rare for law enforcement.
“The only instances I can think of in which an agency would permanently make a request to rescind is when an officer is actually been cleared of any wrong doings,” Dierenfeldt said.
In Daniel Wilkey's case, the former Hamilton County deputy had 44 charges that were all dropped in May.
Among the many accusations, Wilkey was accused of promising to reduce drug charges against a woman if she'd let him baptize her.
When an officer or deputy is decertified it revokes their certification to serve as a law enforcement officer, anywhere.
“Officers can be decertified if they have been convicted of state or federal crime that would have resulted in a federal state prison sentence, jail sentence, whole host of city ordinances related to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor, alcohol beverage, control substance or if there's a significant number of misdemeanors that establish a pattern of disregard for the law,” Dierenfeldt said.
If the request to decertify is rescinded it allows the deputy or officer to remain certified and be employed as a law enforcement officer.
Attorney Robin Flores, who is representing many of the cases that were dropped and some that are still pending, thinks the goal of the request is to reinstate Wilkey at the sheriff's office.
“From a risk management prospective I find it puzzling the county would do that. Now, that letter as I read it doesn't say we are seeking to rehire him. They are just wanting his decertification for whatever reason, however long it's been sitting there rescinded. That would be the first step in putting somebody back to work, if that is the case,” Flores said.
Local 3 News reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for comment about the request and if the agency planned to rehire Wilkey.
In response, the HCSO posted the following statement on social media:
Sheriff Austin Garrett Regarding Former Deputy Daniel Wilkey:
“In 2019, Daniel Wilkey was charged with (44) criminal charges stemming from his role as a deputy with the HCSO. At that time, the HCSO notified the P.O.S.T. Commission, and, along with that notification, requested Wilkey be decertified given his charges and alleged conduct.
In May 2023, all (44) criminal charges against Daniel Wilkey were dismissed in the Criminal Court of Hamilton County. Due to the dismissal of all his charges, the HCSO no longer wishes to pursue his decertification. However, Daniel Wilkey has not been employed by the HCSO since December 27, 2019 and is not eligible for re-hire with this agency.
It is important to note, Daniel Wilkey has not been employed by a law enforcement agency since December 27, 2019 and subsequently has not completed any in-service accredited training since November 2018. Therefore, at this time, under Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission rules, his certification is inactive. In order for him to regain certification, should P.O.S.T. decide to grant recertification, Wilkey would have to be hired by a law enforcement agency, submit an application to P.O.S.T. requesting to activate his certification, and attend a transition academy approved by the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission.”
Wilkey is still facing a trial in federal court that is scheduled to begin on October 16.
