Tennessee’s District 4 seat in the US House of Representatives is up for grabs on Election Day.
District 4 represents Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, Meigs, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties in the Local 3 News viewing area, along with other counties outside the viewing area.
The seat is currently held by Dr. Scott DeJarlais who is a Republican.
He is running against Democrat Wayne Steele, who grew up in the Park City, which is an unincorporated town in Franklin County.
