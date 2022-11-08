Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers are in the race Georgia’s 14th District in the US House of Representatives.
Greene has grown in popularity and unpopularity over the last couple of years due in part to her non-traditional approach to politics.
Flowers says the controversy surrounding Greene is one if the main reasons he chose to run against her.
Greene says if re-elected, she will focus on combating inflation and the rising crime rates.
She says people in her district are struggling to afford groceries and pay rent.
She is also working to keep immigrants from coming into her district, which she cites as a reason for the spread of fentanyl.
Greene tells Local 3 News she is working on a border bill, which would continue work on the border wall between the United States and Mexico.
Flowers says one of the main concerns facing his district is the crumbling infrastructure.
He says his background in logistics will help him collaborate with those in Washington, DC to invest in the state, creating opportunities for growth for business owners.
Flowers tells Local 3 News that Marjorie Taylor Greene is focused on concerns outside the district and promises to put the people of district 14 first.
Polls in Georgia close at 7:00pm.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of Decision 2022.