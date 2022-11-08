Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are in the race for Georgia governor.
This is a rematch of the 2018 race, which was very close.
This is one of the nation's most watched gubernatorial races.
Kemp is seeking his second term as Georgia's governor and Abrams is hoping to become the nation's first Black female governor.
The candidates stand on opposite sides of several key issues.
In recent debates, they sparred over health care, crime, abortion and inflation.
In 2019, Kemp signed a bill into law that banned abortion as soon as a fetal heart beat could be detected.
Abram promises to repeal the “Heart Beat Bill" if she becomes governor, saying she believes the choice should remain between the woman and her doctor.
Kemp says he won't pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control and highlights that he's worked with the state to get additional resources for pregnant woman.
Right now, Kemp is relying heavily on his 4-year record as governor.
Abrams is once again ironing out her vision for "One Georgia".
Despite their differences, both candidates say they will put Georgia first.
