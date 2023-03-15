Repticon Chattanooga: A Walk Among the Wild Things! is coming to Camp Jordan on March 25 and 26.
Repticon hosts reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States with various vendors and breeders.
The family-oriented event allows guests to learn about animals not typically seen in local pet stores.
Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals, and breeder-vendors teach in their field of herpetology.
Merchandise, cages, supplies and live and frozen feeders, and expert advice about caring for their new household member are all available.
This event will be held at the Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, TN 37412, on Saturday from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm.