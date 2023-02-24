Audi CEO Markus Duesmann has told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the company is considering the building of a US-based plant to take advantage of federal subsidies provided by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.
“The IRA has made building a U.S. plant for electric cars very attractive,” Audi Chief Executive Markus Duesmann said in the interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Audi, which is owned by Volkswagen, has made plans and designs for electric vehicles, committing to producing only electric vehicles starting in 2026. Volkswagen also owns Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
According to Reuters, Audi has been upgrading two of its plants in Mexico to produce all-electric vehicles soon.
But the German automaker does not currently have a US-based plant like Volkswagen does here in Chattanooga.
VW began manufacturing the VW ID.4 EV in Chattanooga in the summer of 2022 and continues to ramp up production, hoping to hit a threshold of 90,000 EVs this year.
Earlier this month, Car and Driver magazine named the 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan to the magazine’s Editors’ Choice list for 2023.