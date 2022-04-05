UPDATE: Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports over 1300 power outages in Polk County.
That's 20% of their customers in the county.
Several roads are blocked by power lines from storms today:
- Welcome Valley Rd at Withrow Lane
- Oak Grove Rd near Benton Springs
- Crow Hill at George Bates Rd
- Lightfoot Rd at Stone Rd
Stay with Local 3 News as we continue to track conditions around the Chattanooga area.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department reports tree & power lines down in the 7000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across Amnicola Hwy. Video sent to @Local3News by viewer Nancy Albritton. pic.twitter.com/p6nUPgIdP8— Meredith Aldis Local 3 News (@MeredithAldis3) April 5, 2022
This is near the I-75 overpass.
One lane is closed.
