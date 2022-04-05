Downed tree in Ooltewah, Tennessee

UPDATE: Volunteer Energy Cooperative reports over 1300 power outages in Polk County.

That's 20% of their customers in the county.

Several roads are blocked by power lines from storms today:

- Welcome Valley Rd at Withrow Lane

- Oak Grove Rd near Benton Springs

- Crow Hill at George Bates Rd

- Lightfoot Rd at Stone Rd

Stay with Local 3 News as we continue to track conditions around the Chattanooga area.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department reports tree & power lines down in the 7000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

This is near the I-75 overpass.

One lane is closed. 

