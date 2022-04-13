Murray County deputies arrested a man on drug charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle last week.
It happened on Friday at a home on Sumach Church Road.
Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says a call about a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of Julia Yadira Mendoza.
Sheriff Davenport says drugs, paraphernalia and cash were found in the vehicle.
Mendoza is charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.
