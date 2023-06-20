Manufacturing jobs are making a comeback after the pandemic nearly wiped them out three years ago.
Now, there are plenty of jobs to go around, and not enough people to fill them.
1.4 million jobs were lost during the pandemic, according to the National Association of Manufacturing. Now, they're coming back in a different landscape. New technology is changing the game and companies are having a hard time finding employees with the proper training.
"Automation and technology's not going to replace jobs, but they are going to replace the way jobs are done," said Denise Hall, president and CEO of Peak Performance, which runs the Smart Institute at Cleveland's PIE Center.
The center is a manufacturing training center designed specifically to provide modern training for the industry's next leaders.
Hall said it's the solution to struggles in recruiting.
"Manufacturing is growing so quickly in the southeast area of the U.S.," she said. "There's a lot of reasons why it's attracted here."
Manufacturing jobs could look very different in ten years, she said, as technology and inter-connectivity of devices leads to different ways to use the work force.
"So there will be a lot of jobs that are going to be available from technology," said Hall. "But they are going to be different than the way that we see them today."
The Smart Institute is having its Smart Expo from 9:00am until 3:00pm on August 10. Learn more about how to sign up here.