District 14 residents are invited to register to attend Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's Town Hall in LaFayette on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:00 PM.
Join me this Tuesday, April 11th in LaFayette, GA for a constituent Town Hall!— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 6, 2023
I’ll be providing an update on how I’m serving you in Washington, DC and at home in Northwest Georgia. My staff and I look forward to meeting you and answering your questions.
Register to attend now:…
Attendance is limited to constituents; each attendee must complete the registration form.
Location details will be emailed in advance of the town hall.
A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry. The number of attendees is limited, and admission is not guaranteed.