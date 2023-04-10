Rep. Marjorie Greene's Town Hall

District 14 residents are invited to register to attend Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's Town Hall in LaFayette on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:00 PM.

Attendance is limited to constituents; each attendee must complete the registration form.

Location details will be emailed in advance of the town hall.

A valid government ID matching your registration is required for entry. The number of attendees is limited, and admission is not guaranteed.