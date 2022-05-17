(CNN) -- Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded his race in the GOP primary for North Carolina's 11th District to opponent Chuck Edwards in a phone call, Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball said.
Edwards confirmed the call in remarks to supporters.
"I received a call from Congressman Cawthorn just a few of minutes ago. Just as I expected, he presented himself in a very classy and humble way and offered his support to our campaign in absolutely anyway that we can use him," Edwards said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
