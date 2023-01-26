Student drivers at Murray County High School were informed that they would soon have to park across the street from the school for the rest of the semester.
In March, construction is expected to start on the high school gym.
The gym is going to be expanded into the current student parking lot, causing students to park across the street during construction.
Murray County School District Communication Director Derichia Lynch says the original plan was to have the high school gym construction project start during summer.
"We didn't find out into the timeline for the summer wasn't going to work out until right before Christmas break ourselves. So, our team had to go to work quickly," Lynch said.
Lynch said the decision to move student parking was not made lightly, but it was the only option they had.
She said there are over 200 students and that there will not be that many spots available once the construction starts.
Noah Densmore, who is a senior at Murray County High School, said student drivers are going to lose out on 50 dollars they paid to park and the additional funds they paid to paint their parking spots.
"A lot of people are upset about it because you usually get what you pay for and they can't give us any money back. Then again people are upset that they can't have their money and now we have to walk further to get to the school," Densmore said.
Densmore said some students are concerned about crossing the road as well.
Lynch said seniors will get priority parking in the temporary parking lot and will be able to paint their spots, if they would like.
"That 50-dollar parking pass is for the privilege to park, to drive to school and park. That was the reason why it was important to us to provide a space to them," Lynch said.
Last year a student was hit while crossing the street to get to the school because of that Lynch said extreme safety measures are being put into place.
The school district will be partnering with Chatsworth Police to keep students safe.
"What we decided to do and thought would be of best interest was to put up concrete barriers across old Dalton Elijay road, close down the road temporarily from the point the construction starts until school lets out. This way kids can cross the roadway safely and there be no chance of vehicles coming inside that area," Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge said.
Chief Etheridge said officers will be manning the crosswalk daily when students arrive at school and when they let out.
Ethridge said city council will vote on using the barriers to block the road students will be crossing.
Lynch said students will be able to park back near the gym once the construction is finished.
It is expected to be done at the beginning of the next school year.