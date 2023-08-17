Remote Area Medical (RAM) will be holding a two-day pop-up clinic in East Ridge in September.
The RAM Clinic will be held at Camp Jordan Arena at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge from September 9-10.
Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59pm (midnight) on Friday night, September 8, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6:00am
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.
Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit the Remote Area Medical website or call 865-579-1530.
Patients may also visit the Facebook Event page for this clinic.