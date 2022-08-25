Remote Area Medical (RAM®) a major nonprofit that provides medical care to those in need is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its upcoming clinic.
The two-day clinic on November 11-12 will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Clingan Ridge Drive NW in Cleveland.
RAM also needs general support volunteers to help set up and take down, as well as help with parking.
Interpreters can also volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.
If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Cleveland community, visit RAM's website or call us at 865-579-1530.