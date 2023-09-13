Friday night football in South Pittsburg will never be same after longtime PA announcer Bob Sherrill passed away last Friday at the age of 89.
Those close to him say he was more to the community than just their football announcer, he was a friend and family to many, and his absence will be felt across the state.
"I remember when I was 7 or 8 years old coming to the games and hearing his voice, and I remember his classic sayings. It's just a big part of who we are and I cant put it into words how much he is going to missed," said Wes Stone, Head Coach of Pirates Football.
Stone says the passing of Bob Sherrill has hit hard in the tight-knit community.
"He is just a larger than life person, he is one of those people you think they're invincible, they're always going to be here," said Stone.
Stone says he was related to Sherrill by law, and saw him like a bonus grandfather.
Though many knew Sherrill as the PA announcer for the Pirates, he was also a two-time mayor, served on the Housing Authority Board, and on his off time he could be seen killing weeds around town.
"The man is going to be missed by our football program, our town, and by me personally," said Stone.
Sherrill is also the only person to be a part of all six state championship games dating back to 1969.
Stone says Sherrill came to his office last Monday admitting he felt his time may be coming to an end.
"Now if something happens to me if I was not to make it through', he told me he said 'don't feel sorry for me, I want you to keep on pushing on, I want you guys to go play for a state championship', because that's what we do here," said Stone.
Not taking him seriously Stone says he didn't realize that would be the last time he spoke to Bob Sherrill.
But the coach says he'll always remember the last thing Sherrill ever told him.
"He turned around at the door, he told me, he looked at me and pointed he said, 'hey, I appreciate everything you do... go Pirates'… and that's the last thing he ever said to me," said Stone.
Coach Stone says the school is working on a way to keep Bob Sherrill's legacy alive.
The funeral service was held at Holly Avenue United Methodist Church in South Pittsburg Wednesday afternoon.