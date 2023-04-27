Today marks the 12 year anniversary of the deadly tornados that hit our area on April 27th, 2011.
 
An extremely powerful tornado moved through the communities of Ringgold, GA, Apison, TN, and Cleveland, TN during the evening of April 27, 2011. One of the most violent twisters to ever hit the area.
 
The deadly storm took the lives of 24 people and injured roughly 667. Damage costs totaled at least $88 million. 390 houses were completely destroyed, and roughly 1,000 sustained some form of damage. Dozens of businesses also suffered devastating impacts.

GEORGIA

On Wednesday, April 27, 2011, an EF-4 twister, the second-strongest category of tornado, with winds up to 175 mph, hit the city of Ringgold, killing nine people and damaging or destroying about 700 dwellings or commercial buildings in Catoosa County.

The tornado, almost a mile wide, churned a path near Highway 151 (Alabama Highway), heading just west of downtown Ringgold, then over Taylor’s Ridge to the Cherokee Valley area, before moving out of Catoosa County toward Apison, Tenn.

On Alabama Highway, the McDonald’s, the Taco Bell and several gas stations and motels were destroyed. On Nashville Street going through downtown Ringgold, the Catoosa County Department of Family and Children’s Services was demolished, as were several businesses along the way.

Several schools were damaged, placing students in a temporary hiatus just before the end of the school year. Both Ringgold Middle and High Schools sustained severe destruction. The Catoosa County School System decided that students displaced from Ringgold Middle/High would attending Heritage Middle School and Heritage High School for afternoon classes, while Heritage students attended school only in the morning.

Hundreds of people sought shelter immediately after the storm at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.
 
Makeshift triage centers were created to care for the injured, and some of Ringgold was without water since pump stations serving part of the city were unable to operate without electricity.
 
Downtown Ringgold was closed off to nearly everyone except emergency workers and residents. Over 300 workers and volunteers were called in as a response to the city's remaining downed power lines, shattered buildings and fallen trees.
 
TENNESSEE
 

