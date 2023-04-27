GEORGIA
On Wednesday, April 27, 2011, an EF-4 twister, the second-strongest category of tornado, with winds up to 175 mph, hit the city of Ringgold, killing nine people and damaging or destroying about 700 dwellings or commercial buildings in Catoosa County.
The tornado, almost a mile wide, churned a path near Highway 151 (Alabama Highway), heading just west of downtown Ringgold, then over Taylor’s Ridge to the Cherokee Valley area, before moving out of Catoosa County toward Apison, Tenn.
On Alabama Highway, the McDonald’s, the Taco Bell and several gas stations and motels were destroyed. On Nashville Street going through downtown Ringgold, the Catoosa County Department of Family and Children’s Services was demolished, as were several businesses along the way.
Several schools were damaged, placing students in a temporary hiatus just before the end of the school year. Both Ringgold Middle and High Schools sustained severe destruction. The Catoosa County School System decided that students displaced from Ringgold Middle/High would attending Heritage Middle School and Heritage High School for afternoon classes, while Heritage students attended school only in the morning.