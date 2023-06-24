Today marks the two-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside. 98 people were killed when the building collapsed in the middle of the night, on June 24, 2021. Those who died ranged in age from 1-92 years old. Included in the lives lost is Judy Spiegel who died in the collapse in 2021. Her husband Kevin was the CEO of Erlanger Health system until 2019. Her name was among the 98 people who lost their lives, in the same spot where the condo crumbled to the ground. Kevin and his wife Judy Spiegel had been married for 40 years. They had three children, with three grandchildren.

Reports show where the Surfside condo investigation is at 2 years after collapsing.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, the federal agency investigating the collapse, estimates it will release its findings in May 2025. NIST has said there are four key aspects to the investigation: how the building was designed, constructed, modified and degraded.

In what they're calling their "leading failure hypothesis," a team with the National Institute of Standards and Technology says the condo's concrete columns and pool deck were constructed improperly and didn't meet building codes.

These are just preliminary findings, but are the result of thousands of hours of work over the last two years interviewing witnesses, examining design documents and poring over sections of steel reinforced concrete.