Plans are being made to honor the life of Chattanooga native and Hollywood star Leslie Jordan who passed away in October.
Friends, family and fans of the late comedian are encouraged to attend “Love. Light. Leslie.: Sunday Hymn Singin' Celebrating Leslie Jordan" on November 20.
Ticket sales for the event will benefit Cempa Community Cares, an organization that helps HIV patients and those impacted by the disease.
It will happen from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium.
Organizers say more information about the event will be released next week.
Jordan passed away on October 24 in Los Angeles, after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a building.
He was 67-years old.
