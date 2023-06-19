Hamilton County's longest-serving school superintendent has passed away at the age of 81. Dr. Don Loftis, a Soddy-Daisy native who served as a Captain in the US Army in Vietnam and various county government positions, was appointed to the top schools job in 1980, and served until the county schools absorbed the city school system in 1997. You'll see Dr. Loftis's name at the entrance of many county schools, as he presided over the construction and expansion of many schools during his 17 years in office, a time of considerable growth in county schools.
He was a 1959 graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School, where he was elected senior class president. He earned his undergraduate degree at Middle Tennessee State University, and his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Alabama.
In 1995, school board members and county commissioners honored him by naming a new middle school in his honor. 28 years later, Loftis Middle School is one of the county’s top schools.
In 2003, this decorated war hero and pilot talked about his stint in Vietnam as part of our Veteran's History Project, and said his military service prepared him for leadership.
In recent years, he had become an education consultant, and was frequently cited by fellow educators as a “local legend.” He was noted for fighting for better opportunities for students, both in academic and vocational settings.
Here is the obituary information:
Dr. Loftis is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. Loftis, his daughter, Dana Layne Chadwell, and his son-in-law Scott Chadwell. He is also survived by his brother, William David Loftis, and his sister-in-law Cathy Loftis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Legacy Funeral Home with the Rev. Mitch McClure and Rev. David Testerman officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 2 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the Loftis and Chadwell family ask that contributions be made to:
The Kidney Foundation of Greater Chattanooga
931 McCallie Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Or
Heart & Lung Institute
Erlanger Foundation
975 East Third Street, Suite B-508
Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403