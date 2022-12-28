After thousands of flight cancellations over the holidays, a lot of flyers are left wondering about their rights as a ticket purchaser or what to do if they’re in the situation.
According to a report from AeroXplorer, 3,900 flights originating in the United States were recently canceled. The report attributes 75% of those originated by Southwest Airlines.
Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau, says consumers should read the terms and conditions of an airline’s policies for booking. This will allow you to plan more efficiently in the event of a cancellation or delay.
"Consumers' rights for their flights are governed by the Department of Transportation. According to the DOT, if the airline cancels the flight, if the consumer wants to cancel their plans, they do have the right to request a full refund. That would include any additional fees they've paid for luggage or additional services,” said Mason.
If you find yourself in the situation, Mason advises you to make your way to the customer service counter. While waiting in line may cause more stress and frustration, she suggests making the most of your time by reaching out to the airline on social media or calling. This will hopefully allow you to learn more about options provided by the airline to help your decision process.
“If an individual feels they’re not being offered options that they should have as a ticket purchaser, they certainly can file a complaint with BBB,” said Mason.
After receiving the complaint, the BBB will reach out to the airline for a response so they can assist you. Mason suggests filing a complaint through DOT. The DOT will look for any patterns they may need to address.
“In a situation like this where we’re just talking about holiday travel, and weather cancellations or delays, typically you’re going to set DOT get involved,” states Mason. “We normally don’t see get other agencies get involved unless there’s a concern of major issues of an ongoing basis.”
AeroXplorer’s report says Southwest still has an increase in canceled flights, while Delta has seen a decrease in the last two days.
The BBB has addressed tips to help navigate the situation.