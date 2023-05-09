The Reinvestment Fund presented their initial findings to Chattanooga's Affordable Housing Committee on Tuesday.
The Reinvestment Fund shows six steps that must be taken before the Market Value Analysis is complete. They expect to present their final analysis in August.
First, the group collected data from the city to learn about the previous and current market. This includes available homes, pricing, occupants of a residence, and more.
Now, they are traveling to each district to validate the given information.
Jessica Guarneros, their senior policy analyst, has noticed a change in pricing.
“From the last quarter in 2019 to the last quarter in 2022, over a period of three years, the average has jumped from $200,000 to $300,000 for the average home,” Guarneros says.
The average price of $300,000 is the highest the city has seen.
President of Reinvestment Fund Ira Goldstein says he believes homes should vary in price to be accessible. He says around 50% of one’s income is spent on housing.
He says it’s important to consider the city’s attributes before making decisions. They will also speak with local experts before the final presentation.
“We take all of that data together and analyze it in a way so that we will ultimately reveal characteristics of markets around the city of Chattanooga that will help you in your decisions,” Goldstein says.
The Reinvestment Fund shows the MVA process:
- Acquire local administrative data and geocode to Census block group geographies.
- Manually inspect and validate data by driving the area and checking values.
- Use statistical cluster analysis to identify areas with common attributes.
- Manually inspect areas for conformity with local experts to assess fit.
- After parameters; re-solve and re-inspect until model accurately represents area.
- Summarize and describe the characteristics of each market.
Goldstein says it’s important to make data-informed decisions. Their findings from the MVA process will be shared with the public, after its completion in August.