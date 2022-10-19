Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boar Parade will return to Chattanooga on Friday, Nov. 25th.

The popular annual event is free for the public to attend.

Attendees can enjoy fire pits, face painting, mini-train rides, a hot cocoa bar, and much more.

Multiple parking garages and locations are near Ross's Landing. Click here for a map of suggested parking locations.

The Free CARTA shuttle will also be operating that evening for easy Park & Ride from CARTA South along Broad Street to CARTA North next to the Aquarium.

For more information and the full schedule, click here.

