Registration opens to serve as a tnAchieves 2024 mentor

Registration is now open to serve as a tnAchieves mentor in 2024.
The program is in need of 9,000 volunteers to help support students who received a TN Promise scholarship.
tnAchieves mentors help the next generation of Tennessee's workforce pursue a high-quality post-secondary credential after high school and build the skills necessary to access a meaningful career.
With just one hour per month, you can support the next generation as they transition into college.
In 2024, tnAchieves mentors will...
- Inspire: Mentors encourage students to pursue a post-secondary pathway that leads to a meaningful career.
- Engage: Mentors play a vital role in the statewide network of tnAchieves partners developing Tennessee's future workforce.
- Navigate: Mentors provide direction and connect students with valuable resources on their journey from high school to college.
What are the responsibilities of a mentor?
tnAchieves Mentors are asked to serve three essential roles for their students from mid-November of 2023 through the start of their college careers in the Fall of 2024. Mentoring takes just one hour per month.
- Mentors invest 12 hours annually assisting 8-10 high school seniors!
- All mentors complete an online training and receive a comprehensive handbook guide to the program.
- tnAchieves staff is also always available to answer questions and provide support!
The Importance of Meeting In-Person
In 2023-2024, all mentors will meet with their students in-person at a meeting hosted at the students' high school. This meeting will be required for students, and mentors will attend to make an initial connection with their students.
- This meeting will be scheduled in either early December or January and will take place during the school day or in the late afternoon.
Click here to find out who can become a tnAchieves mentor, how to become one, the time commitment, number of students you can mentor, the age requirement for a mentor, and more.