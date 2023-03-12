Registration is now open for bands of 3+ to enter the Road to Nightfall Competition.
Chattanooga Presents!, in partnership with SoundCorps, is using this “band development” initiative to prepare acts for the big stage.
Preliminary auditions are April 6-8 and 13-14 at 8 p.m. at The Granfalloon, (400 E. Main St.).
One winner from each night will advance to the finals on May 6, where they will then compete for a paid 90-minute headlining spot at Nightfall.
Nightfall, the free concert series will be held on Friday nights from May 26 through Sept. 1 in Miller Park and Miller Plaza.
There is a $25 registration fee upon acceptance of applications. Bands can inquire about scholarships by emailing stingle@soundcorps.org.;