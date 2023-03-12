Registration is now open for bands of 3+ to enter the Road to Nightfall Competition.

Register here. 

Chattanooga Presents!, in partnership with SoundCorps, is using this “band development” initiative to prepare acts for the big stage.

Preliminary auditions are April 6-8 and 13-14 at 8 p.m. at The Granfalloon, (400 E. Main St.).

One winner from each night will advance to the finals on May 6, where they will then compete for a paid 90-minute headlining spot at Nightfall.

Nightfall, the free concert series will be held on Friday nights from May 26 through Sept. 1 in Miller Park and Miller Plaza.

There is a $25 registration fee upon acceptance of applications. Bands can inquire about scholarships by emailing stingle@soundcorps.org.; 

