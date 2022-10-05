The Salvation Army’s Chattanooga Area Command is now accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree program.
This year, the organizers say the application process will look a little different.
Several dates have changed and Angel Tree applications will be available online only in some areas until the program reaches capacity.
This opportunity helps make Christmas possible for neighbors in need and is open to children and senior citizens. The program is just one of the many initiatives The Salvation Army offers in the holiday season.
“The poverty rate in Chattanooga is 20.7 percent, while throughout Tennessee it is 16.7 percent,” said Chattanooga Area Commander Matt Cunningham. “With this higher than average percentage of residents below the poverty line, our goal is to bring the joy of Christmas to these families in need.”
Christmas Assistance is available for children ages birth through 12 years old and senior adults aged 60 years and up.
Angel Tree applications will be available ONLINE ONLY until the program reaches capacity.
For clothing items, the Salvation Army is only allowing coats and underwear. (For underwear, specifically, panties, bras, boxers and t-shirts.)
HOW IT WORKS:
When a child or senior registers and is accepted as an angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with community donors who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys.
The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their tree for the angel to experience the joy of Christmas morning. Due to community donations and adopted angels, the families receive clothing, toys and necessities.
The Salvation Army’s holiday efforts also include ensuring thousands of people receive holiday meals.
In addition, they distribute backpacks filled with food items, hygiene products and other essentials to the community’s unsheltered neighbors.
Application and Registration Steps
1. Complete an application.
(The application process varies by county.)
- For applicants in Hamilton and Marion Counties in Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties in Georgia, register online HERE.
- For applicants in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea or Polk in Tennessee, register in-person at 437 Inman St., Cleveland, TN 37311 or call (423) 308-3467 to schedule an in-person appointment to apply.
If applying for an adult with a disability, please call the Angel Tree Hotline at (423) 305-6937 for English and (423) 305-6933 for Spanish.
2. After completing the application, families of the angels will be notified of acceptance into the program.
3. Before receiving gifts, applicants must provide identification, income verification and proof of guardianship.
4. The family will be assigned a gift pick up date and time via email for their angels.
For more information, visit https://www.csarmy.org/angeltree.
Angel Tree adoptions kick off November 11th!