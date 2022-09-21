"Tech Goes Home for the Arts" is currently accepting registrations.
The session is through the ArtsBuild program in partnership with The Enterprise Center.
The goal of the session is to expand digital equity while providing Chattanooga artists with the tools to grow.
Click to apply for the 15-hour course.
Tech Goes Home for the Arts is a 15-hour course designed in partnership with The Enterprise Center for individual artists of any discipline and small arts organizations to become prepared to monetize their online presence and to use digital and social media to connect to their students, audiences, and collaborators online. The course is offered four times a year for adults (over the age of 18) and twice a year for high school students.
Any artist or leader of a small arts organization with beginner level digital and online skills can register.