Registration is open for BASF’s TECH Academy, a program that introduces rising juniors and seniors in Hamilton County to technical and craft careers.
The BASF program, in partnership with Chattanooga State Community College, kicks off the week of June 12. It guides students through hands-on demonstrations and experiments at Chattanooga State while leading career-focused discussions with BASF personnel and providing tours of local employers.
“TECH Academy combines hands-on learning with classroom activities and tours of local facilities with the expertise of those in manufacturing to introduce students to the wide variety of technical careers available to them,” said Rob Gagliano, Site Director of BASF’s Chattanooga facility.
The program will show participants what working as an operator, instrument technician, maintenance technician, lab tech, welder, and many other jobs is like.
Topics such as engineering practices, 3D printing, mechatronics, and robotics are explored in classroom and in-field settings. Last year’s TECH Academy students enjoyed tours of Nokian Tyres, Chickamauga Dam, Lodge Cast Iron, Coca-Cola and BASF’s Chattanooga facility.
The program, funded annually by BASF, is free for students and is part of BASF’s science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and workforce development efforts.
“TECH Academy promotes STEM education while supporting local industries and economic growth by investing in students as they prepare to enter the workforce,” said Gagliano. “Many high schoolers are unaware of these great opportunities, and we’re looking to bridge that gap.”
The application may be found online at https://bit.ly/ChattTechAcademy. The deadline to apply is March 14.
More information on TECH Academy may be found here. For more information on BASF in Tennessee, please visit https://www.basf.us/TN.