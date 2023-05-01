In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is opening several dams for public tours, some for the first time since 9/11.
To ensure that visitors can enjoy the “Built for the People” experience, TVA is limiting the number of visitors for each tour and will randomly draw names from the list of requests for each dam. Winners will be notified about how they can join the tours.
Tours will be offered at the following locations and dates:
- Kentucky Dam – June 2 and June 9
- Raccoon Mountain – June 23 and July 14
- Norris Dam – July 7 and August 11
- Chickamauga Dam – July 21 and August 25
- Fontana Dam – July 28
- Wilson Dam – August 4 and August 18
- Pickwick Dam – September 8
Details and entry forms are available online at tva.com/90. Anyone interested in taking a tour can sign up at that link starting on Monday, May 8.