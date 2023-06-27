A registered sex offender was arrested for solicitation of a 12 year old at a restaurant on Gunbarrel Road.
Chattanooga Police responded to a mental health call at Mission BBQ restaurant on Gunbarrell Rd. on Monday, June 26, around 9:30 pm.
Upon arrival, witnesses reported seeing an elderly man wearing a t-shirt with a teddy bear asking for a free meal then being denied service. It was reported that the elderly man then proceeded to put his hand on the small of the victim's back and guided them to the door.
The elderly man, identified as 63 year old Charles Cabrera, then kissed the victim on the forehead before leaving the restaurant.
Cabrera was found inside room 122 in the Intown Suites and taken into custody.
He is facing charges of Sexual Battery, Solicitation of a Minor, and a Violation of Sex Offender Registry. A bond of $15,000.00 was given, and he is due to appear in court.