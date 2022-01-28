A Cleveland registered sex offender is accused of being on the property of Black Fox Elementary and not notifying the principal. Concerned parents reached out to Channel 3.
Joseph Cross is a registered sex offender in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Ashley Lopez posted a video on TIKTOK claiming he was on Black Fox Elementary School property and at athletics games with kids present. She said he is violating the sex offender registry laws and dozens of people commented on her social media post.
"Someone had told me he drove some girls to cheer tournament, or my kids went to his house to hang out with,” said Lopez, “as a parent that is terrifying."
Cross was charged for solicitation of a minor in 2009, and Lopez said her family member is the victim of Cross.
"(She) was between 12-13 years old,” said Lopez, “Trying to get her to meet her for sex initially and had offered to pay her for it."
She said she made the TIKTOK to make sure children were protected.
Kim Fisher, the principal of Black Fox Elementary confirmed Cross was at the basketball games and on school property. She said Cross did not notify her he was a sex offender.
"He was notified that he should not be in our school building since he was on the sex offender registry,” said Fisher.
Ashley said she recently saw Cross with underage girls and was concerned which led her to alert community members.
"I would want someone to tell me,” said Lopez.
"Needs to be known that he is only there when it has something to do with his children only,” said Jennifer who is the mother of Cross’ children. She said her child attends Black Fox Elementary.
"We have been to games, and then we went with another friend of ours that has a daughter on the cheer team that is the only time that he was quote on quote hanging out with underage children,” said Jennifer.
Lopez said the issue is Cross not telling people he is a sex offender.
"He is not a danger,” said Jennifer, “he is labeled as sex offender. What needs to be looked at is past that label. No violent charges, no harm to anyone.”