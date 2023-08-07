A new resource to help residents easily identify and locate information on growth in Hamilton County is up and running.
The county released a growth plan earlier this year but now a second website for the unincorporated parts of Hamilton County has launched.
It allows residents to look up information about building and rezoning plans.
"You're seeing county roads that aren't built for the type of traffic that they see on a day-to-day basis. So, I think it calls for the question of are we now in the position where county public works have to be thinking more boldly about the type of capital investment that we're going to make and then what type of road safety features do we need to invest in," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
"Our Communities, Our Growth," is Hamilton County's first comprehensive growth plan. The county is working with the Regional Planning Agency (RPA) and Ragan Smith Associates to plan for the future of the county's unincorporated areas.
"We need to look at all of Hamilton County. Where we have zoning today, for more development, where we have sewer today, where we have roads and how that is going to change in the next year, five years, ten years," said Dan Reuter, Director of Chattanooga, Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency.
On the website, citizens can sign up for plan updates and participate in surveys.
The following meetings are happening to give citizens the opportunity to learn more and ask questions:
- August 21, 6 P.M. at Sale Creek Fire Hall
- August 24, 6 P.M. at Ooltewah High School
- August 29, 6 P.M. at East Hamilton High School
The mid-county community meeting is scheduled for September 9; the second North County Community meeting is scheduled for September 14. Locations will be determined later.
The Walden Plateau Community Meeting will be determined later.
