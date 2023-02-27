All local match-ups highlight 2A, 3A, and 4A in the east region while the Whitwell Lady Tigers look to go back-to-back in 1A while trying to avenge their district tournament title loss.

Sale Creek High School is home to the TSSAA 1A East Region 3 Tournament this week. A pair of girls games kicked things off on Monday night.

District 6 champion Van Buren County made swift work of Copper Basin in the first semifinal game 68-42. In the primetime match-up, Whitwell overwhelmed host Sale Creek early as the Lady Tigers won 56-29.

This sets up a rematch of the District 6 Tournament championship on Wednesday as Van Buren County will take on Whitwell at 7 p.m. The Eaglettes got the better of the Lady Tigers in the title game while the two split their regular season games. 

TSSAA EAST REGION SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

2A EAST REGION 2:

McMinn Central - 82   Kingston - 50

Polk County - 48   Meigs County - 53

McMinn Central vs Meigs County in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Loudon High School.

3A EAST REGION 3:

Fulton - 26   Soddy-Daisy - 44

Signal Mountain - 51   Lenoir City - 39

Soddy-Daisy vs Signal Mountain in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Signal Mountain High School.

4A EAST REGION 3:

Bradley Central - 61   Warren County - 53

Coffee County - 37   Cleveland - 50

Cleveland vs Bradley Central in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bradley Central High School.

