Sale Creek High School is home to the TSSAA 1A East Region 3 Tournament this week. A pair of girls games kicked things off on Monday night.
District 6 champion Van Buren County made swift work of Copper Basin in the first semifinal game 68-42. In the primetime match-up, Whitwell overwhelmed host Sale Creek early as the Lady Tigers won 56-29.
This sets up a rematch of the District 6 Tournament championship on Wednesday as Van Buren County will take on Whitwell at 7 p.m. The Eaglettes got the better of the Lady Tigers in the title game while the two split their regular season games.
TSSAA EAST REGION SEMIFINAL RESULTS:
2A EAST REGION 2:
McMinn Central - 82 Kingston - 50
Polk County - 48 Meigs County - 53
McMinn Central vs Meigs County in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Loudon High School.
3A EAST REGION 3:
Fulton - 26 Soddy-Daisy - 44
Signal Mountain - 51 Lenoir City - 39
Soddy-Daisy vs Signal Mountain in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Signal Mountain High School.
4A EAST REGION 3:
Bradley Central - 61 Warren County - 53
Coffee County - 37 Cleveland - 50
Cleveland vs Bradley Central in the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bradley Central High School.