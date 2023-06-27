Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center is seeking volunteers for its Monarch Waystation Volunteer Day on Saturday, July 8th.
Volunteers will help remove invasive species from the waystation that supports monarch butterflies during their migration period.
Last year, Reflection Riding volunteers and staff installed several monarch waystation on its property to support the monarch butterfly during their migration. Now they say it's time for some maintenance on these waystations.
Join us at the Native Plant Nursery on Saturday, July 8th from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. for a morning of weed wrangling and invasive plant removal at Waystation #1.
Anyone interested should come prepared to work with close toed shoes, long sleeves and pants, a hat, water, sunscreen and anything else you might need to stay comfortable for a morning of work outdoors. If you have your own gardening tools, bring them as well!
Everyone attending must read and sign the volunteer waiver before attending. Each adult attendee must sign this waiver to participate. Parents/legal guardians must sign a waiver for each child participating.