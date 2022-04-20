Reese's fans could win free peanut butter cups for a year, or even for life

Seasonal flavors come and go, but peanut butter is forever.
In honor of National Lover's Day on April 23, and as the ultimate act of love towards all the peanut butter superfans out there, Hershey's says it is bringing the highly demanded Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups back to store shelves for a limited time only.
These Cups are all about the unmistakable Reese's peanut butter goodness.
Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are the most extreme version of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, featuring double the peanut butter flavor.
No worries for those who still wish for the unmatched combo of chocolate and peanut butter - Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are coated in an extra layer of smooth, sweet peanut butter creme with a milk chocolate bottom.
"Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we're rewarding you," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's.
As part of a new Reese's Loves You Back promotion, the Reese's brand is returning your love and loyalty by granting a select number of fans - Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for one year or even for life.
Now through July, look for the specially marked packages of Reese's Cups for a chance to win peanut butter glory.
For more information on the Reese's Loves You Back promotion, visit www.ReesesLovers.com.